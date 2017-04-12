LeBron James Is Going to Open a Public School for At-Risk Kids

LeBron James speaks during a campaign rally with Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at the Cleveland Public Auditorium on November 6, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.

LeBron James is honoring his roots.

James will open the "I Promise School", which will be aimed at helping vulnerable children, according to ESPN. The Cleveland Cavaliers star is working with the public schools in his hometown of Akron, Ohio for the initiative.

The school will open in fall 2018 for children in third and fourth grades, with plans to have grades one to eight established by 2022. The "I Promise School" will be supported by James' family foundation.

"This school is so important to me because our vision is to create a place for the kids in Akron who need it most -- those that could fall through the cracks if we don't do something," said James.