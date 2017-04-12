World
Search
Sign In
New York City'Charging Bull' Sculptor Accuses New York City of Violating His Rights
Fearless Girl Wall Street
Foreign PolicyChina Urges Trump to Pursue a 'Peaceful' Resolution to North Korea Tensions
TOPSHOT-US-CHINA-DIPLOMACY-TRUMP-XI
White HousePresident Trump Downplays Steve Bannon's Campaign Role: 'I'm My Own Strategist'
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-STAFF
PhilippinesPhilippine Militant Blamed for Foreign Hostage Beheadings Reportedly Killed in Battle
PHILIPPINES-UNREST-ABUSAYYAF-DUTERTE
US-AVIATION-UNITED-AIRLINES-PASSENGER-ABUSE
Demonstrators protest United Airlines at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Ill., on April 11, 2017. Joshua Lott—AFP/Getty Images
Vietnam

Vietnamese Social Media Users Are Fuming Over Treatment of United Airlines Passenger

Feliz Solomon
4:24 AM ET

Vietnam has joined the chorus of outrage against United Airlines after news spread that a passenger forcibly removed from a plane this week is Vietnamese-American.

Reuters reports that social media users in Vietnam are calling for a boycott of the airline after video footage of David Dao, a 69-year-old doctor, went viral in the country.

“Watching this makes my blood boil, I'll never fly United Airlines,” one social media user, cited by Reuters, commented on Facebook. Another reportedly wrote: “Boycott United!!! This is excessive! Let's be loving and united, Vietnamese people!”

Thus far there has been no official response from state media or the Vietnamese government, according to Reuters.

Dao was originally believed to be from China, where anger also erupted on the Internet. The episode initially elicited little sympathy from Vietnam, which is a longtime adversary of China and is currently in the midst of a maritime dispute. Some social media users noted the change of tune upon the realization that Dao was in fact Vietnamese, according to Reuters.

Footage showing the bloody passenger being dragged from his seat by airport security personnel caused international outcry earlier this week, sending United’s stock tumbling and leading the company’s CEO to issue an apology.

[Reuters]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME