Politics
Search
Sign In
New York City'Charging Bull' Sculptor Accuses New York City of Violating His Rights
Fearless Girl Wall Street
White HousePresident Trump Downplays Steve Bannon's Campaign Role: 'I'm My Own Strategist'
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-STAFF
PhilippinesPhilippine Militant Blamed for Foreign Hostage Beheadings Reportedly Killed in Battle
PHILIPPINES-UNREST-ABUSAYYAF-DUTERTE
intelligenceThe FBI Reportedly Obtained a FISA Warrant to Monitor Former Trump Adviser Carter Page
Carter Page
TOPSHOT-US-CHINA-DIPLOMACY-TRUMP-XI
President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Florida, on April 6, 2017. Jim Watson—AFP/Getty Images
Foreign Policy

China Urges Trump to Pursue a 'Peaceful' Resolution to North Korea Tensions

Feliz Solomon
3:24 AM ET

President Donald Trump spoke with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping by phone Wednesday, the latter calling for a peaceful resolution to escalating tensions between the U.S. and North Korea.

Xi told Trump that Beijing “proposed to resolve the issue through peaceful means,” according to a readout released by the China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The statement said that Xi also stressed his commitment to “denuclearization on the peninsula, safeguarding peace and stability,” stating that China remains willing to coordinate with the U.S. toward those ends.

The readout does not specify who initiated the call, made just days after the U.S. alarmed Asian leaders by dispatching an aircraft carrier and strike fleet to waters near the Korean peninsula in an apparent display of force. The move made regional neighbors nervous and infuriated Pyongyang, which warned of “catastrophic responses” to any further aggression by the U.S. military.

North Korea’s progress toward nuclear-armament was high on the agenda when Trump and Xi met for the first time in Florida last week, though no breakthrough was announced for further cooperation on curbing Pyongyang’s weapons program. Prior to their meeting, Trump had warned that he may attempt to use trade as leverage to coerce Beijing into cooperating, while warning that the U.S. was prepared to act unilaterally if China would not assist.

Read More: Unilateral Action by Trump on North Korea Will Simply Add to an Already Intractable Problem

Pyongyang has provoked Washington by carrying out five nuclear tests since 2006, and increasingly frequent missile launches.

Trump expounded on Twitter this week that he had “explained” to Xi during their meeting that trade with the U.S. “will be far better for them if they solve the North Korean problem!” This was followed shortly by another tweet reiterating that the U.S. was prepared to act alone. “North Korea is looking for trouble. If China decides to help, that would be great. If not, we will solve the problem without them! U.S.A.” read the tweet.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME