Business
Search
Sign In
North KoreaA Chinese State-Run Tabloid Has Warned North Korea Against More Nuclear Tests
TOPSHOT-NKOREA-JAPAN-MISSILE
CongressRepublicans Survive Election Scare and Narrowly Win Kansas Seat
Kansas Congress Special Election
SyriaIn Moscow, Rex Tillerson Vies to Succeed Where Obama Failed With Tough Stance on Syria
U.S. Secretary Of State Tillerson Visits Moscow.
TelevisionBill O'Reilly Is Taking a Vacation Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations
Barney Frank Visits FOX News Channel's "The O'Reilly Factor"
Senior vice president of Google, Rachel
Rachel Whetstone, answers questions during a press conference in Sendai, northern Japan, on July 2, 2012.  Toru Yamanaka—AFP/Getty Images
Uber

Communications Chief Rachel Whetstone Is the Latest Uber Executive to Jump Ship

Divya Grover / Reuters
Apr 11, 2017

Ride services company Uber Technologies said on Tuesday its head of communications, Rachel Whetstone, will leave the company.

Whetstone's departure comes weeks after two of Uber's high-level executives announced their plans to leave.

Uber had recently faced calls for consumers to boycott the company and make changes in senior management following a series of revelations about its culture and business tactics.

In February, a female former Uber engineer published a blog post describing Uber as a workplace where sexual harassment was common and went unpunished. The blog post prompted an internal investigation that is being led by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME