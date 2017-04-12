John Geils of the J. Geils Band performs on stage in New York, July 1972.

John Geils of the J. Geils Band performs on stage in New York, July 1972. Jorgen Angel—Redferns

‘Centerfold’ Guitarist J. Geils Has Been Found Dead in His Massachusetts Home

John Warren Geils Jr., the guitarist known as J. Geils and part of the rock group The J. Geils Band, has died . He was 71.

The musician was found dead in his Groton, Massachusetts, home on Tuesday, according to the Groton Police Department. Geils had called Groton home since 1982.

Chief Donald Palma says that at approximately 4 p.m., Groton PD responded to his home for a well-being check. Upon arriving, police found Giles unresponsive. He was declared dead at the scene.

The Groton Police Department says they are investigating the death and that foul play is not suspected. A preliminary investigation indicates that Geils died of natural causes.

In 1970, Geils founded his namesake band and a decade later they released their first hit, “Love Stinks.” The group rose to fame with their Freeze Frame album, which produced the 1981 song “ Centerfold ,” which sat at No. 1 for six weeks and charted for 70 weeks.

The band broke up in 1985, and Geils returned to music in 1992 when he produced an album for Danny Klein and formed the band Bluestime with Magic Dick.

Sad to lose J. Geils. Me n Grin learned so much opening for @TheJ_GeilsBand. J and band were always kind. RIP John. pic.twitter.com/6TlZnY9VJv - Nils Lofgren (@nilslofgren) April 12, 2017

One of the great original and distinctly Boston rock and roll bands. Losing more and more of my childhood. RIP https://t.co/OAsaDMiYkA - Michael Chiklis (@MichaelChiklis) April 11, 2017

This year, the J. Geils band was nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for the fourth time, but ultimately was not selected as part of the 2017 class.

This article originally appeared on people.com