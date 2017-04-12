Music‘Centerfold’ Guitarist J. Geils Has Been Found Dead in His Massachusetts Home
J. Geils Band
moviesThe Honest Trailer for Rogue One Shows It's Really Just an Expensive Plot Hole Fix
languageUnited Airlines 'Reaccommodated' a Passenger. Is That the Euphemism of the Year?
United Airlines jets sit at gates at O'Hare International Airport on September 19, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois.
CongressThe Congressman Who Shouted 'You Lie' at President Obama in 2009 Got the Same Treatment
Rep. Joe Wilson Holds Town Hall at Aiken Technical College in Graniteville, South Carolina
Barney Frank Visits FOX News Channel's "The O'Reilly Factor"
Host Bill O'Reilly appears on "The O'Reilly Factor" on The FOX News Channel at FOX Studios on March 17, 2015 in New York City.  Rob Kim—Getty Images
Television

Bill O'Reilly Is Taking a Vacation Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

Joseph Hincks
Apr 11, 2017

Embattled Fox News host Bill O'Reilly announced on his show Tuesday evening that he will be taking a vacation, adding that he scheduled the trip "last fall."

The break comes as dozens of advertisers have pulled their commercials from The O'Reilly Factor in the wake of a New York Times report that he and Fox News parent company 21st Century Fox paid a total of $13 million to settle sexual harassment claims. The company said Sunday that it would investigate a sexual harassment claim made by Wendy Walsh, a former regular guest on the show.

The latter allegation is reportedly being investigated by law firm Paul, Weiss. That's the same company 21st Century Fox retained last summer to investigate former Fox News chairman Roger Ailes, who eventually left the company due to sexual harassment allegations.

O'Reilly is set to return on April 24, according to Variety.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME