The Honest Trailer for Rogue One Shows It's Really Just an Expensive Plot Hole Fix

Rogue One just became the latest Star Wars film to get the honest trailer treatment.

After poking fun at how the movie is really just a rehash of previous galaxy-far-far-away installments, the Screen Junkies team dubbed the standalone a $200 million attempt to fix one of the saga's biggest loopholes — the unexplained flaw in the Death Star.

"Get ready for Disney's first Star Wars anthology movie, because there's no way in hell they'd call it Star Wars Prequel 4 ," the narrator jokes as an image of the prequel trilogy appears, adding, "in what has to be the most money anyone has every spent to fill in a plot hole."

