Passenger Removed From United Airlines Flight Appreciates Support, Family Says

A United Airline aircraft operated by United Continental Holdings Inc. sits on the tarmac at Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, China, on Nov. 15, 2015.

A United Airline aircraft operated by United Continental Holdings Inc. sits on the tarmac at Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, China, on Nov. 15, 2015. Xaume Olleros—Bloomberg via Getty Images

The lawyer for the family of Dr. David Dao, the passenger forcibly removed from a United Airlines flight , released a statement saying his family is appreciative of all the support and is focusing on his medical treatment before making any public statements.

"The family of Dr. Dao wants the world to know that they are very appreciative of the outpouring of prayers, concern and support they have received," Stephen L. Golan, one of the attorneys representing the Dao family, said in a statement, according to CNBC.

The family will not be making any public statements to the media until Dao has been released from the hospital he is undergoing treatment for his injuries, and is requesting privacy, Golan said.

Read More: United Says the Flight a Man Was Forcibly Removed From Wasn’t Actually Overbooked

Neither Golan nor Thomas Demetrio, the other lawyer representing the family, responded to request for comment from TIME.

Dao was forcibly removed from a United Airlines flight so airline employees, could be seated because they had to be in Kentucky the following day. Several videos that went viral shows Dao getting dragged through the airplane aisle by law enforcement.

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz apologized for the incident Tuesday, acknowledging in a statement that "no one should ever be mistreated this way."