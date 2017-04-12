CrimeMan Charged in Shooting Death of Judge Outside of His Chicago Home
Here's How to Watch the 2017 Star Wars Celebration Live

Megan McCluskey
5:55 PM ET

Star Wars Celebration — the annual LucasFilm-hosted convention for fans of the galaxy far, far away — kicks off Thursday in Orlando, Fla. But for those who can't make it to the event, there's an easy — and free — way to stay on top of this year's going-ons.

Beginning Thursday at 11 a.m. ET, there will be a live stream of the Celebration available on StarWars.com and Star Wars YouTube that will run until Sunday at 5 p.m. The stream will feature coverage of both Thursday's "40 Years of Star Wars" panel (11 a.m.) and Friday's The Last Jedi panel (11 a.m.) — during which it's rumored a new trailer for the upcoming Episode VIII will debut.

