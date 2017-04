(WASHINGTON) — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says only Syrian President Bashar Assad know why he used chemical weapons.

Mattis says he trusts Assad regrets last week's chemical weapons attack, given the U.S. retaliatory strikes .

The Pentagon says the cruise missiles it launched at Syrian air base destroyed a fifth of Assad's functioning, fixed-wing combat aircraft.

Mattis criticized Assad for using chemical weapons several times over the last several years.