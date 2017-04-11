U.S.
A limited run of green ammo is assembled in a room at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Independence, Mo. on Oct. 7, 2008.
Missouri

An Explosion at an Army Ammunition Plant in Missouri Killed 1 Person

Associated Press
4:19 PM ET

(INDEPENDENCE, MO.) — The U.S. Army says an explosion at an ammunition plant in Independence, Missouri, has left one person dead and three others injured.

The Army Joint Munitions Command says the explosion happened Tuesday at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Independence. A spokeswoman says no further information was immediately available.

The plant manufactures small-caliber ammunition and operates the North Atlantic Treaty Organization test center. It sits on 3,935 acres in Independence.

Follow TIME