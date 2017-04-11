U.S.
Transportation

Sean Spicer Says Watching Passenger Get Dragged Off United Airlines Plane Was 'Troubling'

Associated Press
3:42 PM ET

(CHICAGO) — A spokesman for President Donald Trump says it was "troubling" to watch video of a passenger being dragged off of a United Airlines flight.

But White House press secretary Sean Spicer says it's unlikely the federal government will launch a separate investigation.

Spicer notes that local authorities and United are reviewing the incident in which a man was forcibly removed from a full United Express flight at Chicago's O'Hare Airport. Videotape of the confrontation spread across social media.

Spicer says he's sure Trump has seen the video but that any comment from the president could influence a potential outcome of the investigations.

Spicer adds that he thinks everyone who has seen the video can agree that the situation could have been handled better.

