World
Search
Sign In
CongressHere Are 5 Questions to Ask Your Lawmaker at a Town Hall
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., talks with constituents Theresa Yantz, 79, left, her husband Larry, 81, standing, and their daughter Patricia Wenzel, 55, during a town hall in Newburgh, N.Y., June 11, 2016.
TransportationSean Spicer Says Watching Passenger Get Dragged Off United Airlines Plane Was 'Troubling'
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Holds Daily Press Briefing In White House
TransportationUnited Says the Flight a Man Was Forcibly Removed From Wasn’t Actually Overbooked
United Airlines Grounds All Flights Worldwide After Computer Glitch
AviationUnited CEO: 'We Take Full Responsibility' for Forcibly Removing Passenger
Key Speakers At The U.S. Chamber Of Commerce Aviation Summit
Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Muenchen - DFB Cup Final
Fans of Dortmund are seen prior to the DFB Cup final match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Bayern Muenchen at Olympic Stadium on May 12, 2012 in Berlin, Germany.  Lars Baron—Bongarts/Getty Images
Germany

Explosions Near German Soccer Team Borussia Dortmund's Bus Injures 1

Associated Press
3:13 PM ET

(DORTMUND, GERMANY) — Local police say a player for German soccer team Borussia Dortmund was injured Tuesday following explosions near the team bus ahead of the Champions League quarterfinal match against Monaco.

The match, the first of two legs between the two sides in Europe's premier club competition, has been called off until Wednesday.

Stadium spokesman Norbert Dickel informed fans of the cancellation, saying that "there is no reason for panic here at the stadium."

North Rhine-Westphalia police spokesman Gunnar Wortmann told The Associated Press that there were "three explosions near the (Borussia Dortmund) team bus as they left the hotel to go to the stadium" and that "there was one player injured inside and damage to a window."

Dortmund said the player was Spanish defender Marc Bartra and that he is currently in hospital. Dortmund also said the player was "in safety" and that "there is no danger in and around the stadium."

Police say the explosions took place in the run-up to the match at around 7 p.m. local time (1700 GMT).

Dortmund is in western Germany, in the densely populated Ruhr industrial region.

Inside the packed stadium, supporters of Monaco, which plays in the French league, chanted "Dortmund, Dortmund" in sympathy for the German side.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME