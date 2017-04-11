If you think you've seen all the crazy basketball shots the world has to offer, think again.

Harlem Globetrotter Herbert "Flight Time" Lang decided to take his tricks up a notch—literally—by testing his talents at aim and distance throwing, tossing a shot from the roof of NYCB Live Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island. The target: a basket set up all the way down below near the parking lot. As may be expected, the improbable shot hits nothing but net. Skills.

The Globetrotters are known for their showmanship, stunts, and expertise in ball-handling, whether they're hanging out with Pope Francis or passing on their love of the game to rising stars on the court. So maybe we shouldn't be surprised by the flawless execution of this particular long distance trick shot: after all, the Globetrotters boast the player who achieved the world record for longest backward shot. Yet there's something uncanny about the casual perfection of such a literal long shot.

Kids: don't try this at home. Take a look at the impressive basket, above.