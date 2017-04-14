Arkansas'We've Never Seen Anything Like This': Why Arkansas Is Executing 7 People in 11 Days
Why-Arkansas-Executing-seven-People-eleven-Days
viralThe Internet Can't Decide What This Guy's Mind-Boggling Promposal Sign Is Saying
Basketball Dunk
celebritiesEllen and Bradley Cooper Refuse to Let Nugget Boy Come for Their Retweet Record
ellen oscars
moviesA Quiet Passion and the Real Emily Dickinson
Portrait Of Emily Dickinson
movies

Watch Rey Learn the Ways of the Force in the First Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer

Megan McCluskey
12:05 PM ET

The first trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi — the upcoming eighth installment in the galaxy far, far away saga — debuted at Star Wars Celebration in Orlando Friday, offering fans a highly-anticipated glimpse at what's to come when the film premieres later this year.

The action-packed preview was shown during The Last Jedi panel of the four-day convention — following Thursday's "40 Years of Star Wars" opener — and featured Luke training Rey in the ways of the Force at the site of the first Jedi temple on the planet of Ahch-To.

Director Rian Johnson and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy were joined by "surprise guests" Daisy Ridley (Rey), John Boyega (Finn), Mark Hamill (Luke) and BB-8 for the session.

A panel focused specifically on Mark Hamill — which may shed further light on Luke's role in Episode VIII — will take place Sunday, April 16 at 1 p.m.

The Last Jedi hits theaters Dec. 15, 2017.

Watch the trailer above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME