Watch Rey Learn the Ways of the Force in the First Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer

The first trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi — the upcoming eighth installment in the galaxy far, far away saga — debuted at Star Wars Celebration in Orlando Friday, offering fans a highly-anticipated glimpse at what's to come when the film premieres later this year.

The action-packed preview was shown during The Last Jedi panel of the four-day convention — following Thursday's " 40 Years of Star Wars " opener — and featured Luke training Rey in the ways of the Force at the site of the first Jedi temple on the planet of Ahch-To.

Director Rian Johnson and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy were joined by "surprise guests" Daisy Ridley (Rey), John Boyega (Finn), Mark Hamill (Luke) and BB-8 for the session.

A panel focused specifically on Mark Hamill — which may shed further light on Luke's role in Episode VIII — will take place Sunday, April 16 at 1 p.m.

The Last Jedi hits theaters Dec. 15, 2017.

Watch the trailer above.