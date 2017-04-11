Politics
Search
Sign In
Virtual RealityWatch: Virtual Reality Film The Crystal Reef Helps Kids Understand the Impacts of Climate Change
The Crystal Reef poster
BizarreCompetitive Eater Downs 255 Peeps in 5 Minutes for Some Reason
Professional competitive eater Matt Stonie at the 2016 National Peep Eating Contest
EntertainmentNew Orange Is the New Black Teaser Picks Up at Last Season's Cliffhanger
5
CrimeA Triple Murder Suspect Jumped to His Death at a Courthouse. People Rejoiced
Fatal Fire Rape Case
Cuomo
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signs new legislation for free state college tuition and juvenile justice reform on April 10, 2017 in New York. Bebeto Matthews—AP
New York

What to Know About New York’s Plan to Offer Free College

Katie Reilly
12:48 PM ET

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation on Monday to provide free tuition to students attending two-year and four-year programs at public colleges in the state — a plan he is hailing as the first of its kind in the nation, amid a growing push for affordable college.

The Excelsior Scholarship — passed as part of the state budget on Sunday — will provide free tuition to students attending the State University or City University of New York if their families earn $125,000 or less per year.

The state estimates that 940,000 families with college-aged children will qualify for free tuition. Here are the key things to know:

Families making as much as $125,000 per year are eligible

New York students whose families make up to $100,000 per year will be eligible for free tuition at the state's public colleges in the fall of 2017. The income cap will increase to $110,000 in 2018 and $125,000 in 2019.

Undocumented students are not eligible, CNN Money reported. Students must be a citizen, permanent resident or refugee to qualify for the scholarship.

Recipients must meet certain academic requirements

Students who receive the scholarship are required to enroll full-time, take an average of 30 credits per year, maintain the necessary GPA to stay in school and graduate on time.

'Tuition-free' does not mean completely free

The scholarship covers tuition, which is currently $6,470 at the State University of New York (SUNY) for one year of study toward a bachelor's degree. But it does not include student fees or room and board, which add up to about $14,230 per year, according to SUNY.

The indirect costs associated with earning a degree — including books, supplies and transportation — can also add up.

There's a post-graduation catch

Scholarship beneficiaries are required to live and work in the state after graduation for the same number of years as they received the scholarship. If they don't, they'll be required to pay back the tuition money.

This point has drawn criticism from some free-college advocates who say it could force students to reject out-of-state job offers. But Cuomo defended the requirement on Monday.

“Why should New Yorkers pay for your college education and then you take off and you move to California?" he said, according to the Wall Street Journal. “The concept of investing in you and your education is that you’re going to stay here and be an asset to the state.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME