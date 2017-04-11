Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
TravelAnthony Bourdain Says This Is His Favorite Place to Travel Solo
Inside The South By Southwest (SXSW) Interactive Festival
Travel11 Life-Changing Trips to Take in Your 30s
High Angle View Of Machu Picchu
citiesThese Are the 15 Rudest Cities in America
Las Vegas sign at night
celebritiesKaty Perry Shut Down Rumors That She's Dating Ryan Phillippe With a Single Tweet
Human Rights Campaign's 2017 Los Angeles Gala Dinner - Show
wine
@fortyouncewines—Instagram
Food & Drink

Your Summer Rosé Is Now Available in 40-Ounce Bottles

Mahita Gajanan
11:29 AM ET

While forty ounce bottles are generally known for holding malt liquor, they are getting rosier this summer thanks to a company that has introduced 40-ounce bottles of rosé.

Forty Ounce Wines, which also produces a 40-ounce Muscadet, introduced the forties of rosé for Spring 2017.

The wine, produced in France's Loire Valley by the winemaker Julien Braud, is available for purchase in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, California and Colorado. Discovery Wines in New York City is selling bottles for $16 — a similar price to a regular bottle of wine that is just over 26-ounces, Food and Wine reports.

Fans of rosé and forties both will have to rush to get a taste of the rosé — only 1,200 cases of the wine were produced from the 2016 batch.

This is just the latest rosé trend. Last year, luxury candy company Sugarfina debuted rosé-flavored gummies called Rosé All Day Bears. The gummy bears were so popular that they initially had a 14,000-person waitlist.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME