A Prankster Built a 'Relationship Saving Station' in an Ikea

It is a truth universally acknowledged that a trip into the furniture-filled depths of Ikea can test any relationship. The latest stunt by a comedian known for placing phony products in public places is aimed at saving those imperiled relationships.
"I installed a 'Relationship Saving Station' at Ikea to help keep couples from fighting," Jeff Wysaski said on his Facebook page, Obvious Plant.
Wysaski's station contains "five quick ways to ease tension with a loved one," including a picture of a puppy in a teacup, a tiny horse, milk carton hats, a container of bubbles and a jar labeled with a photo of Elsa from Frozen.
"Yell at this tiny horse instead of each other. Go ahead, get it all out," says one of Wysaki's signs.
"Blow your anger into these bubbles and watch it slowly float away. Adios, angry thoughts," reads another.