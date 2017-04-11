A Prankster Built a 'Relationship Saving Station' in an Ikea

It is a truth universally acknowledged that a trip into the furniture-filled depths of Ikea can test any relationship. The latest stunt by a comedian known for placing phony products in public places is aimed at saving those imperiled relationships.

"I installed a 'Relationship Saving Station' at Ikea to help keep couples from fighting," Jeff Wysaski said on his Facebook page, Obvious Plant .

Wysaski's station contains "five quick ways to ease tension with a loved one," including a picture of a puppy in a teacup, a tiny horse, milk carton hats, a container of bubbles and a jar labeled with a photo of Elsa from Frozen.

"Yell at this tiny horse instead of each other. Go ahead, get it all out," says one of Wysaki's signs .

"Blow your anger into these bubbles and watch it slowly float away. Adios, angry thoughts," reads another .