A dancing grandma throwing down some serious old-school moves on the Las Vegas Strip proves the notion that not all heroes wear capes and not all Vegas entertainers require sequins.

The still anonymous break dancer was captured strutting her stuff on the Strip last week and her fierce moves undoubtedly gave the showgirls at Bally’s something to think about. A crowd gathered as the track-suit clad, grey-haired woman busted out some up-rocking moves and a few arm waves. It was her slick moves and slicker robot that got the audience chanting, “Go, grandma! Go, grandma!” Soon enough it was clear that “grandma” was the hottest ticket in town this side of Britney Spears or at least the Bellagio fountains .

This video just goes to show that some things are just too good to stay in Vegas.