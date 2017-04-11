Newsfeed
Thief stealing cell phone
Bizarre

Watch a Cell Phone Thief Run Right Into a Police Station in Ill-Advised Escape Plan

Megan McCluskey
10:56 AM ET

An alleged thief who snatched a woman's cell phone in China was apprehended about 10 seconds after the act when he ran straight into a police station. Apparently unaware of his surroundings, the man found himself in the precinct's parking lot while attempting to make a quick getaway.

Surveillance footage posted by of the incident in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, shows the man grabbing the phone out of the woman's hand on a city sidewalk before taking off in the direction of the station. The woman — who tried to chase the thief but tripped and fell — then enters the compound and points him out to a nearby officer.

Watch the clip above.

