For millions of Americans, retirement doesn't just involve more time to fix up the house. It involves swapping out the house itself for one in a warmer climate.

A TIME analysis of four years of Census records found that, among the 3.3 million people age 50 and over who were no longer in the work force and choose to move between states, their destinations were overwhelmingly clustered in just a few places: Florida, Arizona and the coast of South Carolina.

Of the top locations, number one is Sumter County, Fla., which is home to the infamous retirement community The Villages and has the highest median age of any county in Florida. Lake Havasu City, Ariz. is a close second, following by Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Read more: Money's best places to retire.

A handful of other states have smaller clusters of retirees. Many, for example, choose to spend their golden years in or around Las Vegas.