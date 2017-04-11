Living
Search
Sign In
Sponsored By 
Looking ForwardCan You Undo an IRA Withdrawal?
MAGNET pulling money out of jar
Looking ForwardA Lot of Americans Plan on Working Way Past the Normal Retirement Age
Coworkers in discussion in conference room
Looking ForwardThe States With the Highest (and Lowest) Taxes for Retirees
City Park Golf Course with downtown skyline and Rocky Mountains behind, Denver, Colorado.
Looking ForwardThis Is What It Took to Retire Early 60 Years Ago
1957 young retirement photo essay.
Scenic View Of Harbor And Sea Against Sky During Sunset
Lucinda Lee—Getty Images
Retirement

The 25 Most Popular Places to Retire in America

Chris Wilson
1:36 PM ET

For millions of Americans, retirement doesn't just involve more time to fix up the house. It involves swapping out the house itself for one in a warmer climate.

A TIME analysis of four years of Census records found that, among the 3.3 million people age 50 and over who were no longer in the work force and choose to move between states, their destinations were overwhelmingly clustered in just a few places: Florida, Arizona and the coast of South Carolina.

Of the top locations, number one is Sumter County, Fla., which is home to the infamous retirement community The Villages and has the highest median age of any county in Florida. Lake Havasu City, Ariz. is a close second, following by Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Read more: Money's best places to retire.

A handful of other states have smaller clusters of retirees. Many, for example, choose to spend their golden years in or around Las Vegas.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME