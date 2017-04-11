Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
TravelAnthony Bourdain Says This Is His Favorite Place to Travel Solo
Inside The South By Southwest (SXSW) Interactive Festival
Food & DrinkYour Summer Rosé Is Now Available in 40-Ounce Bottles
wine
Travel11 Life-Changing Trips to Take in Your 30s
High Angle View Of Machu Picchu
citiesThese Are the 15 Rudest Cities in America
Las Vegas sign at night
Human Rights Campaign's 2017 Los Angeles Gala Dinner - Show
Frederick M. Brown—Getty Images
celebrities

Katy Perry Shut Down Rumors That She's Dating Ryan Phillippe With a Single Tweet

Cady Lang
11:19 AM ET

Pop princess Katy Perry and early-aughts heartthrob Ryan Phillippe would really, really, really like everyone to know that they're not dating.

In a now-viral tweet that Phillippe posted on Sunday, the actor wrote in emphatic all caps that he was "NOT DATING KATY PERRY," in an effort to call off the paparazzi, who he claimed were flying helicopters over his house because of rumors that he was keeping company with the "Chained to the Rhythm" singer.

Perry, for her part, took the rumors in stride, offering a humorous response on Monday night that dismissed any rumors of a romantic entanglement and poked fun at the ridiculous situation.

Which led to some playful Twitter banter between the two...

So while the two are definitely not dating, their witty repartee on the web shows that there could be some potential for a great Twitter friendship.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME