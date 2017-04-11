Pop princess Katy Perry and early-aughts heartthrob Ryan Phillippe would really, really, really like everyone to know that they're not dating.

In a now-viral tweet that Phillippe posted on Sunday , the actor wrote in emphatic all caps that he was "NOT DATING KATY PERRY," in an effort to call off the paparazzi, who he claimed were flying helicopters over his house because of rumors that he was keeping company with the " Chained to the Rhythm " singer.

Perry, for her part, took the rumors in stride, offering a humorous response on Monday night that dismissed any rumors of a romantic entanglement and poked fun at the ridiculous situation.

Can u let me out of this basement pls? https://t.co/I2WKOsIxak - Katy Perry (@katyperry) April 10, 2017

Which led to some playful Twitter banter between the two...

Hi, nice to meet you, sorry bout that @RyanPhillippe carry on, lol. - Katy Perry (@katyperry) April 10, 2017

So while the two are definitely not dating, their witty repartee on the web shows that there could be some potential for a great Twitter friendship.