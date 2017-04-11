World
PhilippinesAt Least Six Dead as Philippine Troops Clash With Suspected Militants on Popular Tourist Island
Philippines Fighting
Social MediaNews Anchors Are Confessing to Their Most Embarrassing On-Air Bloopers in Solidarity with a Presenter
CompaniesPresident Trump's Controversial Modeling Agency Is Shutting Down
Donald Trump Holds Campaign Rally In Virginia Beach
South KoreaA Row With China Over U.S. Missiles Is Devastating South Korea's Tourism Industry
TOPSHOT-SKOREA-TOURISM-LIFESTYLE-HANBOK
Malala Yousafzai receives UN Peace Envoy
Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai after she received U.N. Peace Envoy in New York on April 10, 2017.  Volkan Furuncu—Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
United Nations

Malala Yousafzai Has Just Been Named the Youngest Ever U.N. Messenger of Peace

Feliz Solomon
4:20 AM ET

Pakistani human rights and education advocate Malala Yousafzai has just become the youngest person ever to be named a U.N. Messenger of Peace, an honorary title conferred by the body’s Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Yousafzai, now 19 years old, has accepted the role with a special focus on girls’ education, the BBC reports. Messengers are typically appointed for at least three years, and are expected to promote the work of the U.N. on a global scale.

“If you want to see your future bright, you have to start working now [and] not wait for anyone else,” she said at the acceptance ceremony in New York. U.N. chief Guterres described Yousafzai as a “symbol of perhaps the most important thing in the world — education for all.”

As a young activist, Yousafzai caught the world’s attention in 2012, after she was almost killed by the Taliban for her efforts to raise awareness and achieve equal education for young girls. She has since become a symbol of the fight for equal access to schools.

Read More: Malala: The World's Response to Refugees Has Been Pitiful

In 2014, at the age of 17, she became the youngest ever Nobel Peace Prize laureate when she was announced the co-recipient along with Indian children’s rights advocate Kailash Satyarthi.

Yousafzai joins about a dozen other current messengers, including Jane Goodall, Yo Yo Ma, Edward Norton, Stevie Wonder and Paulo Coelho.

[BBC]

