People

President Trump's Controversial Modeling Agency Is Shutting Down

Sarah Jacobs / Business Insider
3:32 AM ET

Trump Models, the modeling agency that President Trump founded in 1999, is closing.

A Trump Organization spokesperson told the New York Post Friday evening: "On the heels of the recent sale of the Miss Universe Organization, the Trump Organization is choosing to exit the modeling industry."

"While we enjoyed many years of success, we are focused on our core businesses in the real estate and golf industries and the rapid expansion of our hospitality division."

The news of the closure comes soon after more lengthy reports that the agency had been struggling. Sources within the modeling industry had told Mother Jones that Trump Model employees were "scrambling to get out," and earlier this month, a former manager at the agency left to create his own.

Earlier this year, Business Insider interviewed two former Trump models. They spoke candidly about their experiences working with the agency, saying that they were told to lie about their professions to customs agents. One of the two models said she was left in debt to the agency.

The agency was founded by Trump in 1999, and according to his most recent financial disclosures, he owned an 85% stake in the company.

This article originally appeared on businessinsider.com.

