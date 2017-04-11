News Anchors Are Confessing to Their Most Embarrassing On-Air Bloopers in Solidarity with a Presenter

An Australian TV news anchor's on-air gaffe has prompted a flurry of confessions from fellow media professionals, who are tweeting about their own cringe-worthy onscreen moments in solidarity with the presenter, News.com.au reports .

In a viral clip that aired Sunday, ABC News presenter Natasha Exelby was caught fiddling with her pen unaware that she was live and had missed her cue. Her eyes drift upward toward the camera before widening in sudden cognition that she's on air as she gasps: "now to sport."

The outpouring of support — under the hashtag #PutYourBloopersOut — was prompted by reports that ABC News 24 had banned Exelby from any future on-air role. Although it later turned out the presenter hadn't gotten the axe , the confessionals still make for good reading.

Among them Tracey Spicer, a former presenter on Australia's Channel 10 tweeted, “I fainted twice and said ‘f--k’ once.” Other presenters' admissions include mistakenly declaring minor celebrities dead, an array of Freudian slips, and prefixing To Kill a Mockingbird author Harper Lee as "the infamous."

Reading Triple J news I declared Pat Rafter won the tennis 'in straight sex but had to be treated for a groin injury' #putyourbloopersout https://t.co/t6nikJFqQu - Shelly Horton 💃🏻 (@ShellyHorton1) April 10, 2017

I once said 'sadly we lost Simon Townsend from Wonder World a few years back' only for people to email me Wikipedia pointing out he's alive. https://t.co/9cximjLLDQ - BenFordham (@BenFordham) April 10, 2017

Won a blooper award while on 2UE in early 90's for mispronouncing 'tangential' as 'tangenital' (it was late). No sack #PutYourBloopersOut - Brian Carlton (@Spoonyman) April 10, 2017

I repeatedly referred to acclaimed author Harper Lee as 'infamous' while on air because I though it meant VERY famous 😐 #PutYourBloopersOut - Jessica (@JessKlaj) April 10, 2017

Talking on air about a guy getting booked eating a banana while driving & I defended him saying it was a 'one hand job' #putyourbloopersout - Jess Bennett (@JessBennettTas) April 11, 2017

In 20 years on air I've giggled through two obits and a suicide bombing. I once snorted too. Not proud but kept my job. #PutYourBloopersOut - Hilary Barry (@Hilary_Barry) April 11, 2017

[ News.com.au ]