U.S.
Search
Sign In
SyriaU.S. Missile Strike Destroyed a Fifth of Syria's Warplane Fleet, Pentagon Says
US strikes Syria after chemical attack
North KoreaNorth Korea Warns of 'Catastrophic Consequences' After U.S. Deploys Navy Strike Fleet
SKOREA-US-MILITARY-EXERCISE
CongressWhy Republicans Are Nervous About This Kansas Election
U.S. Presedential Elections
CrimeThe Man Who Killed His Wife in a San Bernadino School Called Her an 'Angel'
Murder Suicide Shooting At Elementary School In San Bernardino Kills Two And Injures Others
Crime

Anxious Parents Faced an Agonizing Wait After San Bernadino School Shooting

Christopher Weber and John Rogers /AP
Apr 10, 2017

(SAN BERNARDINO, Calif.) — For Elizabeth Barajas it had been an hours-long nightmare waiting to learn the fate of the daughter she had dropped off at school a couple of hours before police reported that gunfire in a classroom had killed two adults and wounded two children.

Then, in some ways, the nightmare became worse.

Barajas learned her daughter, Marissa Perez, had been sitting at her desk Monday morning when a gunman stormed into her classroom, shot her teacher to death, killed one of her classmates and wounded another before killing himself.

"I don't know what to do. I don't know what to tell her," Barajas said as the two held each other and sobbed after the ordeal that sent police flooding onto the campus of San Bernardino's North Park School.

As Marissa and about 600 other students were shepherded to safety, Barajas and hundreds of other parents raced to the school. There they would endure an agonizing four-hour wait before learning that all but two of their children were physically if not emotionally unharmed.

"She just said she was scared. As soon as she saw the guy with the gun, she went under the table. She keeps telling me 'My teacher got shot, my friend got shot,' " Barajas said as she clutched her daughter's blood-stained sweatshirt.

Marissa said the shooter didn't say a word as he opened fire. One of her friends was hit, she added, as she pointed to her abdomen.

Police identified the gunman as Cedric Anderson, 53, of Riverside. They believe he arrived at the school intending to kills his estranged wife, North Park teacher Elaine Smith, and accidentally shot the two children.

Many of the parents of the school's 600 students were at home Monday when the blaring sounds of emergency vehicle sirens shattered the morning quiet of their neighborhood.

Amberly Raffle, who had left her son with his pre-kindergarten class earlier that morning, said she wasn't sure what the sirens were about until her sister-in-law ran to her house to tell her there was a problem at the school.

"Policemen were everywhere and ambulances, firetrucks, helicopters," she said of the scene she saw. "I got really scared then."

It was "every parent's worst nightmare," said Holly Penalber as she wiped tears from her face while waiting to hear the fate of her 9-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter.

Penalber, a Riverside County sheriff's deputy, was on a training assignment when she began getting frantic texts from her husband and mother, saying something bad had happened at the school.

Then she waited hours outside a nearby high school where parents were eventually reunited with their children. She was too nervous to join Barajas and others in the library, saying there were more rumors than information there. But eventually she heard from someone who had seen her children and assured her they were safe.

"It was such a sigh of relief. But I won't feel good until I hold my kids," she said.

One of the first parents to be reunited with a child was Raffle, who cried tears of joys as she embraced her son.

"He doesn't really know what happened," she said. "I think we're blessed because of that."

Barajas is concerned about what witnessing the shooting will do to her daughter.

"They can't just tell us your kids are fine," she said. "Obviously my kid is not fine. She witnessed what happened to her teacher and the other students, and all they said is your kids are safe, your kids are fine."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME