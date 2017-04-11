Tech
Search
Sign In
CrimeAnxious Parents Faced an Agonizing Wait After San Bernadino School Shooting
Murder Suicide Shooting At Elementary School In San Bernardino Kills Three And Injures Others
SyriaU.S. Missile Strike Destroyed a Fifth of Syria's Warplane Fleet, Pentagon Says
US strikes Syria after chemical attack
North KoreaNorth Korea Warns of 'Catastrophic Consequences' After U.S. Deploys Navy Strike Fleet
SKOREA-US-MILITARY-EXERCISE
CongressWhy Republicans Are Nervous About This Kansas Election
U.S. Presedential Elections
Jamini Roy Google Doodle.
Google
Google Doodle

Google Doodle Honors Indian Painter Jamini Roy

Ryan Kilpatrick
2:24 AM ET

Google Doodle paid tribute to celebrated Indian painter Jamini Roy on Tuesday, on what would have been his 130th birthday.

Born in West Bengal in 1887, Roy studied at the Government School of Art in Kolkata from 1906 to 1914 but rejected the Western, academic styles of painting that dominated at the time.

Instead, he turned to the folk arts of his native Bengal for inspiration, and shepherded in a uniquely Indian style of modern painting for which he is still known today.

By the 1950s, Roy's work had been exhibited in London and New York. He was awarded India's third-highest civilian honor, the Padma Bhushan, in 1954. In the 1970s, the Ministry of Culture declared him one of the country's "Nine Masters" whose artworks are considered national treasures.

Roy died in Kolkata in 1972 at the age of 85. The Google Doodle is based on his painting Black Horse.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME