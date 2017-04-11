World
Search
Sign In
CongressWhy Republicans Are Nervous About This Kansas Election
U.S. Presedential Elections
CrimeThe Man Who Killed His Wife in a San Bernadino School Called Her an 'Angel'
Murder Suicide Shooting At Elementary School In San Bernardino Kills Two And Injures Others
ChinaExecutions in China Still Outpace the Rest of the World Despite Slowdown, Amnesty Says
Lethal injection death chamber in prison, Huntsville, Texas, USA
Foreign PolicyAllies Have Big Questions Over America’s Hazy Syria Policy
TOPSHOT-US-SYRIA-CONFLICT-MILITARY-STRIKE-TRUMP
SKOREA-US-MILITARY-EXERCISE
An F/A-18 fighter lands on the deck of the USS Carl Vinson during a South Korea-U.S. joint military exercise off the Korean Peninsula on March 14, 2017. Jung Yeon-Je—AFP/Getty Images
North Korea

North Korea Warns of 'Catastrophic Consequences' After U.S. Deploys Navy Strike Fleet

Associated Press
Apr 10, 2017

(PYONGYANG, North Korea) — North Korea is vowing tough counteraction to any military moves that might follow the U.S. move to send the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier and its battle group to waters off the Korean Peninsula.

The statement from Pyongyang comes as tensions on the divided peninsula are high because of U.S.-South Korea wargames now underway and recent ballistic missile launches by the North. Pyongyang sees the annual maneuvers as a dress rehearsal for invasion, while the North's missile launches violate U.N. resolutions.

"We will hold the U.S. wholly accountable for the catastrophic consequences to be entailed by its outrageous actions," a spokesman for its Foreign Ministry was quoted as saying by the state-run Korean Central News Agency late Monday.

The statement comes just after U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said U.S. missile strikes against a Syrian air base in retaliation for a chemical weapon attack carry a message for any nation operating outside of international norms.

He didn't specify North Korea, but the context was clear enough.

"If you violate international agreements, if you fail to live up to commitments, if you become a threat to others, at some point a response is likely to be undertaken," Tillerson told ABC's "This Week."

The North has long claimed the U.S. is preparing some kind of assault against it and justifies its nuclear weapons as defensive in nature.

"This goes to prove that the U.S. reckless moves for invading the DPRK have reached a serious phase of its scenario," the North's statement said. "If the U.S. dares opt for a military action, crying out for 'preemptive attack' and 'removal of the headquarters,' the DPRK is ready to react to any mode of war desired by the U.S."

North Korea's formal name is the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

U.S. Navy ships are a common presence in the Korean region and are in part a show of force. On Saturday night, the Pentagon said a Navy carrier strike group was moving toward the western Pacific Ocean to provide more of a physical presence in the region.

President Donald Trump's national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, described the decision to send the carrier group as "prudent."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME