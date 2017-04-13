See the Evolution of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in Photos

animalsA Scorpion Stung a Passenger on a United Flight
Scorpion found in Riverside, California, identified as Anuroctonus pococki, in the family Iluridae
animalsYou Can't Eat Cats and Dogs in Taiwan Anymore
Super Typhoon Nepartak Hits Taiwan
PoliticsPresident Trump Shows He's 'Flexible'
Capitol
Late Night TelevisionJimmy Kimmel Has Several Vacation Ideas for Bill O'Reilly Including Hell
University of Miami Hurricanes
Dwayne Johnson, with the University of Miami Hurricanes in 1992. The college football star won a national championship with the team in 1991.Miami/Collegiate Images/Getty Images
University of Miami Hurricanes
An early promo photo of Johnson, when he made his WWF debut as Rocky Maivia in 1996.
THAT '70s SHOW, Topher Grace, The Rock (aka Dwayne Johnson), 'The Wrestling Show', airing 02/07/99,
The Rock in New York
World Wrestling Federation's Wrestler Rock Poses June 12 2000 In Los Angeles Ca
Johnson as Mathayus in The Scorpion King in 2002, his first leading role.
Saturday Night Live
Dwayne Johnson, as Joe Kingman, and Madison Pettis, as Peyton Kelly, in The Game Plan in 2007.
Get Smart
Dwayne Johnson, as Derek Thompson/Tooth Fairy in Tooth Fairy in 2012.
Faster
Dwayne Johnson, as Luke Hobbs, in Fast Five in 2011.
Dwayne Johnson, as John Matthews, and Melina Kanakaredes, as Sylvie Collins, in Snitch in 2013.
Dwayne Johnson as Marvin F. Hinton/Roadblock in G.I. Joe: Retaliation in 2013.
Dwayne Johnson, as Luke Hobbs, and Ludacris, as Tej Parker, in Fast & Furious 6 in 2013.
Dwayne Johnson plays Hercules in HERCULES, from Paramount Pictures and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures.H-00293R
Dwayne Johnson, as Ray Gaines, and Carla Gugino, as Emma Gaines, in San Andreas in 2015.
Dwayne Johnson, as Luke Hobbs in Furious 7 in 2015.
Dwayne Johnson, as Robbie Wheirdicht/Bob Stone, and Kevin Hart, as Calvin "Golden Jet" Joyner, in Central Intelligence in 2016.
Dwayne Johnson as Maui in Moana in 2016.
Film Title: The Fate of the Furious
Dwayne Johnson, with the University of Miami Hurricanes in 1992. The college football star won a national championship w
... READ MORE

Miami/Collegiate Images/Getty Images
1 of 21
Entertainment

See the Evolution of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in Photos

Kenneth Bachor
11:49 AM ET

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is a Hollywood powerhouse. He has 82.6 million Instagram followers and has starred in dozens of films — with three major blockbusters, including the upcoming The Fate of the Furious, due out in 2017. Johnson's meteoric rise has made him one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood, with Forbes reporting his annual earnings rising to $64.5 million in 2016. He became a New York Times bestselling author with his 2000 memoir The Rock Says... and earned a plethora of championship titles in the WWE, where he is considered one of the greatest wrestlers in the company's history. He has inspired (and endorsed) Internet memes, hosted awards shows and even called the idea of running for president "alluring."

In 2016, when TIME named Johnson as one of the 100 most influential people in the world, he responded on Instagram with his typical optimism: "The best thing about making this list is tomorrow morning, I get to wake up, have my cup of unleaded, jump in my pick up truck, put in the hard work and do this dance all over again."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME