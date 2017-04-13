See the Evolution of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in Photos

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is a Hollywood powerhouse. He has 82.6 million Instagram followers and has starred in dozens of films — with three major blockbusters, including the upcoming The Fate of the Furious , due out in 2017 . Johnson's meteoric rise has made him one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood, with Forbes reporting his annual earnings rising to $64.5 million in 2016. He became a New York Times bestselling author with his 2000 memoir The Rock Says... and earned a plethora of championship titles in the WWE, where he is considered one of the greatest wrestlers in the company's history. He has inspired (and endorsed ) Internet memes, hosted awards shows and even called the idea of running for president "alluring."

In 2016, when TIME named Johnson as one of the 100 most influential people in the world, he responded on Instagram with his typical optimism: "The best thing about making this list is tomorrow morning, I get to wake up, have my cup of unleaded, jump in my pick up truck, put in the hard work and do this dance all over again."