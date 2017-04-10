U.S.
Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley speaks during a news conference, April 7, 2017, outside the Alabama Capitol building in Montgomery.
Albert Cesare—AP
alabama

Alabama Governor Robert Bentley Booked on Misdemeanor Charges After Alleged Affair

Associated Press
5:48 PM ET

(MONTGOMERY, ALA.) — Jail records show Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley has been booked on two misdemeanor charges that arose from the investigation of alleged affair with a top aide.

A booking log at the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office website shows Bentley was processed on two campaign and ethics charges Monday afternoon.

A mugshot released by the jail shows Bentley smiling slightly, his head cocked slightly to the right. He's wearing a coat and tie.

Bentley is expected to resign Monday.

Alabama's Ethics Commission last week found probable cause that Bentley violated state ethics laws with his handling of an alleged affair and referred the case to prosecutors.

