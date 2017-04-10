The body of Harris County Precinct 3 Assistant Chief Deputy Clinton Greenwood is escorted to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, on April 3, 2017, in Houston.

The body of Harris County Precinct 3 Assistant Chief Deputy Clinton Greenwood is escorted to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, on April 3, 2017, in Houston. Melissa Phillip—AP

Man Who Fatally Shot Texas Deputy Killed Himself the Next Day

(BAYTOWN, TEXAS) — Police say a man who fatally shot a Houston-area deputy constable outside a county courthouse last week killed himself the next day.

Baytown police Lt. Steve Dorris on Monday said 64-year-old William Kenny was the man who shot Harris County Precinct 3 Assistant Chief Deputy Clinton Greenwood on April 3 moments after Greenwood arrived for work. The attack prompted a massive manhunt.

Dorris said at a news conference that investigators identified Kenny late Sunday as the gunman. By then, the Harris County Medical Examiner's Office said it had determined Kenny fatally shot himself outside a Houston hospital and a funeral home had retrieved his body.

Dorris says the same gun used to kill Greenwood was used by Kenny to kill himself.

Dorris says investigators are still working to determine why Greenwood was targeted.