Drake and Rihanna have a long history of an alleged, on-again, off-again romantic relationship that peaked during the MTV Video Music Awards and later appeared to go off the rails as Aubrey was keeping company with one Jennifer Lopez . So it should come as no surprise given their history that the pair formerly known as AubRih might feel a little awkward seeing each other again.

In a series of now-deleted Instagram stories clips that only provide a brief window into a kid's birthday party, Rihanna and Drake are seen doing their best to avoid interacting with each other. Adding to the general irony of the situation is the all-Drake playlist playing in the background as Drizzy and Rih appear to keep their distance from one another.

It's entirely possible additional footage shows them enjoying the festivities together. But judging by this video, perhaps a a new music collaboration between the two probably won't be coming any time soon.

See the full clips below.

That awkward moment when you and your ex show up to the same party #rihanna #drake pic.twitter.com/OydtPkcMSq - BallerAlert (@balleralert) April 10, 2017