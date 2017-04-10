'Murder-Suicide' Shooting at San Bernardino Elementary School Leaves 2 Dead

Police said two people were killed in a shooting at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, Calif., on Monday morning.

"Two adults are deceased in a classroom, believed to be a murder suicide. We believe the suspect is down and there's no further threat," San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said in a tweet on Monday. He said two "possible students" were wounded and have been taken to local hospitals.

"Police operations are continuing to secure the area. However, we do believe the threat is down," Burguan added . He said students at North Park were being evacuated to the nearby Cajon High School for safety.

In a Facebook post , the San Bernardino City Unified School District said the threat had been "neutralized" and said students at North Park Elementary, Cajon High School and Hillside Elementary School were on lockdown.

San Bernardino was the site of a deadly terror attack that left 14 dead and 22 injured in 2015.