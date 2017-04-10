Oscar Munoz, chief executive officer of United Continental Holdings Inc., listens during a discussion at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce aviation summit in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, March 2, 2017. Bloomberg—Bloomberg via Getty Images

People Are Not Happy the United Airlines CEO Was Recently Named 'Communicator of the Year'

United Airlines has found itself on the receiving end of social media outrage in recent weeks. Last month, the airline was in hot water after desk attendants refused to allow young girls who were wearing leggings on a flight.

And on Monday, it faced backlash again for forcibly removing a passenger who declined to leave an overbooked plane. Videos and images from both events spread rapidly on social media and high-level officials from the airline, including CEO Oscar Munoz , have been tasked with cleaning up the public-relations nightmares.

But now Munoz is the focus of some online hate after the plane incident went viral and he apologized — prompting some social media users to notice had recently named "Communicator of the Year" by PR Week .

Social media users found P R Week 's designation ironic, given the company's recent PR blunders and typos many highlighted in a statement the company released in response to what's being called #dragginggate.

The CEO of @united was recently named Communicator of the Year. Thinking @prweek can retroactively take his award from him? https://t.co/gVJnF2ALcg - Jamie (@jlew8) April 10, 2017

'I apologize for having to re-accommodate these customers:' Oscar Munoz, @United CEO, PRWeek’s 2017 'Communicator of the Year'... Actually! - Tom Tevlin (@consensusworks) April 10, 2017

@PRWeekUS @united and how did @PRWeekUS awarded Oscar Munoz, CEO of @United as 'Communicator of the Year' in March of 2017 and now this? pic.twitter.com/DgTfJqdkYb - Wanna Get Away (@SpikeyOC) April 10, 2017

PR Week said it focused mainly on the Munoz's communication style in relation to United employees and union leaders as well as recent hires in corporate communications.

"Munoz has shown himself to be a smart, dedicated, and excellent leader who understands the value of communications," the PR Week announcement reads. "His ability to connect and share with employees his vision for the airline, and get them to rally behind it, is a key reason PRWeek named him 2017 Communicator of the Year." The award was issued on March 17.