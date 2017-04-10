(CHARLESTON, S.C.) — Convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof has pleaded guilty to state murder charges, leaving him to await federal execution and sparing his victims and their families the burden of a second trial.

The 23-year-old Roof entered his plea Monday to all state charges against him, including nine counts of murder. It's part of a deal with prosecutors in exchange for a life prison sentence.

Roof was sentenced to death earlier this year on 33 federal crimes. The self-avowed white supremacist was unapologetic during that trial as he listened to survivors and relatives describe the hail of bullets that began when parishioners closed their eyes to pray during a June 2015 Bible study at the historically black Emanuel AME Church.

Those same people have the opportunity to testify Monday before Roof is sentenced.