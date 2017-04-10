Politics
Bernie Sanders And Elizabeth Warren Hold Progressive Political Rally In Boston
Former Presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) waves as he takes the stage at the Our Revolution Massachusetts Rally at the Orpheum Theatre on March 31, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. Scott Eisen—Getty Images Scott Eisen—Getty Images
democrats

Democrats Promote 'Unity' on Tour With Bernie Sanders

Maya Rhodan
2:00 PM ET

The new head of the Democratic Party is seeking to present a united front by partnering with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders on a tour of red and purple states.

Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez will join the former Democratic presidential candidate on visits to Maine, Utah, Nebraska, Montana, Kentucky, Florida, Arizona and Nevada.

“At a time of massive income and wealth inequality and a shrinking middle class, we need a government which represents all Americans, not just Wall Street, multi-national corporations and the top 1 percent,” a statement from Sanders and Perez reads.

Dubbed the "Come Together and Fight Back Tour," the joint effort is also aimed at helping bridge the gap between Establishment Democrats who supported Perez for the DNC post and liberals like Sanders who backed his main rival, Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison.

Perez already smoothed things over by tapping Ellison to be his No. 2 at the DNC, while Ellison took Perez to President Trump's State of the Union.

