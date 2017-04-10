Korn Enlists the World's Coolest 12-Year-Old to Be Their New Bassist

While other middle schoolers are plotting how to survive dances in the gym and facing the trials and tribulations of adolescence , 12-year-old Tye Trujillo is heading on tour with Korn.

Trujillo, the son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, will be filling in this month for the band's regular bassist Fieldy Arvizu during Korn's South American tour dates in Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and Peru. Besides having amazing guitar skills, Trujillo also has the perfect mane to really rock out with the Korn crew. His age is especially fitting, because Korn provided a soundtrack to many a middle schooler's angst in the late '90s and early aughts.

According to a Facebook post on the Korn page, Trujillo is also a member of the Northern California-based band The Helmets . The Korn post also expressed excitement for their newest (and youngest) colleague.

"We are bummed Fieldy can’t join us on this run but excited to do a few gigs with a young player like Tye. We look forward to welcoming our brother Fieldy back when we return to the States in May."

See the full post below.