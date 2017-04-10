Transportation‘Shame on You’: Outrage After Man Forcibly Removed From United Flight
The tree outside Ohio's Malabar Farm State Park in north-central Ohio that played a key role in the the 1994 film The Shawshank Redemption appears damaged by high winds. The tree was hit Friday, July 29, 2011 by straight-line winds that split it down its rotted middle and took out one side.  Daniel Melograna—News Journal/AP
Entertainment

The 200-Year-Old Tree in Shawshank Redemption Just Got Chopped Down

Associated Press
12:18 PM ET

(MANSFIELD, Ohio) — What remained of a 200-year-old oak tree made famous by the movie "Shawshank Redemption" has been cut up and hauled away by an owner of the north-central Ohio property.

The Mansfield News-Journal reports (http://ohne.ws/2ohFpuC ) Dan Dees said last week he plans to use some of the wood to make a table. The tree was rotted in the middle when high winds knocked down a portion in 2011. It was further damaged during a storm last July.

The tree was in one of the final scenes of the 1994 film starring Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman. It's underneath the tree that Freeman's character finds an important letter buried by Robbins' character.

Fans could view the tree as part of a series of places in the Mansfield-area related to the film.

