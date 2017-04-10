Politics
Search
Sign In
CancerMost Doctors' Breast Cancer Advice May Be Out of Date
Woman pointing to area on mammogram x-ray, close-up
climate changeThe Paris Agreement on Climate Change Has Surprising New Supporters
Donald Trump coal paris agreement
Diet/Nutrition3 Simple Dessert Recipes That Are Rich in Protein
viralThe Internet Can't Stop Laughing at This Guy's Awkward Exit From a Live Interview
2017 Randox Health Grand National
Senate Holds Confirmation Hearing For Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch
Judge Neil Gorsuch is sworn in on the first day of his Supreme Court confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill March 20, 2017 in Washington. Justin Sullivan—Getty Images
Supreme Court

Neil Gorsuch Sworn in as Newest Supreme Court Justice

Tessa Berenson
11:31 AM ET

Neil Gorsuch has been sworn in as the newest Associate Justice on the Supreme Court.

Gorsuch's former boss Justice Anthony Kennedy administered the oath to him in the White House Rose Garden Monday morning. (Gorsuch took two separate oaths, one in a private ceremony at the court with the oath administered by Chief Justice John Roberts, and the second at the public White House ceremony.)

Gorsuch clerked for Kennedy, and he's now the first ever former clerk joining his boss on the bench. He referred to Kennedy as his "mentor" and noted that Kennedy also administered his oath 11 years ago when he became a circuit court judge.

"It is a fitting testament to Justice Kennedy’s impact," President Trump said of the pair's historic relationship. "That’s sort of a big deal isn’t it? I sort of like that."

Trump also told Gorsuch that "our country is counting on you to be wise impartial and fair," and predicted that he would go down as "one of the truly great justices" in the Court's history.

For his part, Gorsuch said that "this process has reminded me just how outrageously blessed I am" and that he is "humbled by the trust placed in me today."

Gorsuch's ascendancy comes after a year of bruising political fights and a record-breaking 422-day vacancy on the high court after late-Justice Antonin Scalia died in February 2016.

Addressing Scalia's family, Gorsuch said, "I won’t ever forget that the seat I inherit today is that of a very, very great man."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME