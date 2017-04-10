A video of a United Airlines passenger being forcibly removed and dragged from an overbooked flight to Louisville has sparked outrage on social media.
In a statement Monday, a spokesman for United confirmed the incident and apologized for the "overbook situation." But that didn't stop social media users from mocking the airline, or expressing confusion and discontent with the company for allowing such an incident to occur.
This incident comes just after United came under fire after two teenage girls were barred from a flight for wearing leggings — which did not adhere to the company's dress code.
A spokesman for United told TIME the company will comment more on the most recent incident later on Monday.