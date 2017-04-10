In the wake of allegations of sexual harassment against Bill O’Reilly, as detailed in a New York Times report, dozes of companies have been pulling their ads (and dollars) from his Fox News TV show, The O’Reilly Factor. One person is eager to buy an ad spot though.

On Last Week Tonight , John Oliver has been buying ad time on Fox & Friends lately in the hopes of reaching an audience of one—President Donald Trump—who has made it clear that he is a fan of the morning news show. Now that Trump has come out in support of O’Reilly, calling him “ a good person ”, Oliver felt he needed to educate the president via one more ad buy. He produced a brand new PSA to “educate Donald Trump to air during The O’Reilly Factor in New York and D.C.”

The ad uses Oliver’s favorite faux cowboy to explain the dangers of sexual harassment, particularly when there’s a “power disparity” between the two parties. Fox News hasn’t gotten back to him yet. “We submitted it to stations on Friday,” said Oliver. “But weirdly, we haven’t heard back from them since — which is a little surprising, because we are one of the only advertisers offering to buy time on his show at the moment.”

O’Reilly has brushed off the claims saying he is “ vulnerable to lawsuits .”