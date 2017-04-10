Derek Fox riding One For Arthur (White cap) takes the Canal Turn during the 2017 Randox Heath Grand National at Aintree Racecourse on April 8, 2017 in Liverpool, England.

Derek Fox riding One For Arthur (White cap) takes the Canal Turn during the 2017 Randox Heath Grand National at Aintree Racecourse on April 8, 2017 in Liverpool, England. Michael Steele—Getty Images

When you gotta go to your next appointment, you just gotta go. That was the case for former horse racing jockey and popular expert Luke Harvey , who appeared on a live BBC Breakfast broadcast this time last year to discuss the impending Grand National races . But after the reporter turned to a different guest to continue the segment, Harvey decided to slip out of the frame, sidestepping free from the camera's shot. It seems like he made a decently smooth escape—until Harvey is next spotted sprinting away into the distance, even as the interview goes on.

Harvey was headed to another TV interview for which he was running late, according to the Evening Standard ; he's an in-demand broadcaster at equine racing events. No matter his reason for making the exit, there's no denying that the great escape makes for a laugh-worthy snippet. After getting retweeted over the weekend to celebrate the anniversary of the iconic moment, Harvey's unintended comedy is getting fresh life.

As expected, the internet ran away with the captions.

When you're trying to be in two places at once @LeglockLuke #thegreatescape pic.twitter.com/xnjarNGUmD - Hayley Turner (@Hayleyturner123) April 8, 2016

@BeardedGenius Best bit is the cameraman needlessly panning the camera so everyone can see him running away - Adam Carey (@acarey87) April 8, 2017

Like "BBC dad" before him, Harvey's antics inject a much-needed dose of humanity and humor into the staid experience of live broadcast television. BBC, keep up the good (accidental) work.