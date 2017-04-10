Newsfeed
viral

Resourceful Girl Broke Up With a Guy With a Spotify Playlist

Cady Lang
12:10 PM ET

Breaking things off romantically is never easy to do, but one innovative teenager came up with a way to creatively broach the subject.

According to Buzzfeed, 19-year-old Kirsten Titus was dating 20-year-old Wyatt Hall, a fellow Brigham Young University student, until she was no longer interested in Hall romantically. To let him know that she just wasn't that into him, she crafted a playlist titled "To: Wyatt" with a selection of song titles that eventually read "Do you still want kiss me because I am kinda lovin' someone else but we can still be friends."

The playlist went viral after Titus's little sister Erika saw the playlist on their shared Spotify account and tweeted out the playlist to the world.

Wyatt, for his part, responded with a playlist of his own, though considerably shorter.

Ah, the perils of young love in the age of music streaming services.

