1. Sesame Street added a character with autism. Here’s why that’s important.
By Farah Mohammed in JSTOR Daily
2. Is it time to end gendered award-show categories?
By Kevin O'Keeffe in Mic.com
3. This is how we finish off malaria.
By Shamas-ur-Rehman Toor in Project Syndicate
4. Could digital apps for your health work as well as drugs?
By Christina Farr in MIT Technology Review
5. The last thing America needs is more roads.
By Henry Grabar in Slate
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.