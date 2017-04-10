Ideas
Five Best Ideas

It’s Important that Sesame Street Added a Character with Autism

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Sesame Street added a character with autism. Here’s why that’s important.

By Farah Mohammed in JSTOR Daily

2. Is it time to end gendered award-show categories?

By Kevin O'Keeffe in Mic.com

3. This is how we finish off malaria.

By Shamas-ur-Rehman Toor in Project Syndicate

4. Could digital apps for your health work as well as drugs?

By Christina Farr in MIT Technology Review

5. The last thing America needs is more roads.

By Henry Grabar in Slate



Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Follow TIME