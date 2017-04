President George H.W. Bush arrives for the coin toss prior to Super Bowl 51 between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Al Bello—Getty Images

Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush Caught Up About 'Old Times.' And Socks

Former President Bill Clinton spent Sunday afternoon hanging out with another member of The Presidents Club — President George H.W. Bush. In a Twitter post , Clinton said he caught up with the elder Bush in Houston, chatting about everything from "old times and new times," grandkids, and socks.

Bush is known for having an affinity for colorful socks and the bright green pair he was gifted by Clinton, which appeared to be decorated with images of dogs, will fit neatly into his collection.