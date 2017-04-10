President Trump's Biggest Accomplishment Yet

President Trump hosted the swearing-in Monday for Supreme Court Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch in the Rose Garden, lauding what will almost certainly be the most substantial accomplishment of his first 100 days. Trump recognized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for deploying the nuclear option to get Gorsuch confirmed, and highlighted the fact that Gorsuch was formally sworn in by Justice Anthony Kennedy, for whom he clerked.

Meanwhile, the White House has been embroiled in yet another round of staff shakeup stories, which have become almost weekly occurrences. At Mar-a-Lago on Friday, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus worked to broker a détente between chief strategist Steve Bannon and senior advisor Jared Kushner after their squabbles dominated headlines last week. There are indications that a fragile peace has been formed—but don't expect it to be the end of the West Wing drama. The tensions are a direct result of a lack of clear guidance emanating from the Oval Office, and Trump's stated goal to be "flexible" on most issues. His Administration is not the first to have powerful and vocal aides from opposite sides of the policy spectrum. But it is the first in recent memory in which the president entered with so few fixed principles or ideas of how to govern. Trump vacillates between the populist, nationalist and mainstream conservative Republican forces in his White House, only exacerbating the tensions. Trump can't sort his Administration out until he sorts himself out.

Administration officials get tough on Russia over Syria. Another shakeup on the National Security Council. And Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush have a socks summit.

"I want to thank Mitch McConnell for all he did to make this achievement possible" – President Trump at the swearing-in of Neil Gorsuch

"I look forward to many happy years together." — Gorsuch to his new colleagues on the Supreme Court

