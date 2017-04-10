Politics
Search
Sign In
Foreign PolicyJohn McCain Says the Syria Chemical Weapons Attack Was Partly Trump’s Fault
Lawmakers On Capitol Hill React To President Trump's Airstrikes In Syria
FranceMarine Le Pen Says France 'Isn't Responsible' For World War Two Roundup of Jews
French presidential election candidate for the far-right Front National (FN) party Marine Le Pen delivers a speech during a campaign meeting at the Palais des Congres in Ajaccio on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica, on April 8, 2017.
Supreme CourtNeil Gorsuch Is About to Join an Even More Polarized Supreme Court
Senate Holds Confirmation Hearing For Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch
IdeasAirstrikes Don't Mean Trump Is Suddenly Compassionate or Strategic
President Donald Trump prepares to speak at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., April 6, 2017, after the U.S. fired a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria in retaliation for this week's gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians.
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
US President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, April 8, 2017. Jim Watson—;AFP—Getty Images
Military

President Trump Is Exaggerating About the Fight Against ISIS

Calvin Woodward and Jim Drinkard/AP
7:33 AM ET

(WASHINGTON) — An AP Fact Check finds that President Donald Trump has overstated the degree of progress against Islamic State militants.

Trump says more has been done in the last six weeks than in recent years under the Obama administration.

In fact, no major cities have been taken in the past six weeks.

Last year, Iraqi military forces, supported by the U.S.-led coalition, waged successful battles to oust IS from Fallujah, Ramadi, eastern Mosul and a number of smaller towns along the Tigris River.

They also established logistical hubs for the push that began in February to retake western Mosul, which is expected to be the last major battle against IS in Iraq.

As for Syria, Trump was correct in suggesting that there has been significant progress against IS in recent weeks.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME