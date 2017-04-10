Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) answers questions at the U.S. Capitol about the recent U.S. attack in Syria April 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a retaliatory strike yesterday in response to the use of chemical weapons by the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Win McNamee—Getty Images

Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain said rhetoric used by the Trump Administration influenced the Syrian government's recent chemical weapons attack that killed about 80 civilians — and prompted President Donald Trump to order a retaliatory strike .

“I think it probably was partially to blame,” McCain said on CBS's Face the Nation on Sunday. “And Secretary [of State Rex] Tillerson basically saying the same thing after kind of contradicting himself and then saying the same thing argues vigorously for a plan and a strategy. As I said again, taking this action I support and was important.”

McCain was alluding to recent statements made by Tillerson, who said the "longer term status of President [Bashar] Assad would be decided by the Syrian people," during a press conference in Turkey in late March .

McCain said the strikes were an "excellent first step" and a "reversal of the last eight years," but called on the President and his administration officials to develop a full strategy on Syria going forward, which has not been made clear in the wake of last week's strikes against a Syrian airbase. While United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley has said Assad's removal is imperative to any peace process, Tillerson has said the Administration's priority is defeating ISIS terrorists .

McCain rejected Tillerson's argument, saying the Administration should be able to handle both issues and that they're "totally connected."

"You can't—to a large degree, Bashar Assad, by polarizing the Syrian people have also given rise to ISIS and Al Qaeda," McCain said. "So they are both connected. And I believe that the United States of America can address both at the same time. We can walk and chew gum. We have the capability to do both.”