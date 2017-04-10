Somalian security forces and residents at the scene of a suicide car attack near the Defense Ministry in Mogadishu on April 9, 2017.

At Least Five Killed In Somalian Military Academy Suicide Bombing

(MOGADISHU, Somalia) — A Somali military officer says a suicide bomber blew himself up at a military academy west of Somalia's capital, killing at least five soldiers.

Col. Abdi Hassan said the bomber dressed in a military uniform walked into the Somali military training camp on Monday morning and detonated explosives strapped to his waist near soldiers and officers.

He said the bomber, posing as a military trainee, had crossed the gate checkpoint and targeted soldiers and officers resting after their daily military exercises.

Somalia's Islamic extremist rebels, al-Shabab, have claimed responsibility for the attack.